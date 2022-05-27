KSRTC launches Velankanni service from Kollam

First budget pilgrim tour to a neighbouring State

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched its first budget pilgrim tour to a neighbouring State. The first interstate pilgrimage from Kollam to Velankanni under the auspices of KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell was flagged off on Friday.

The service, which starts from Kollam every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 5.15 a.m. will reach Velankanni by night the same day after visiting Kattadimala or Devasahayam Mount, the place where first layman saint Devasahayam Pillai was martyred, and Saint John De Britto Shrine at Oriyur, popularly known as the Oriyur church.

Ticket fare

The return service is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. the next day after the Mass in Malayalam at 9 a.m. The first pilgrimage was blessed by Paul Antony Mullassery, bishop of Kollam Latin Catholic diocese. As an initial offer, the ticket is priced at ₹2,200. Tickets can be booked individually or in groups. More details are available at +91-89215 52722, +91-99950 44775 ,+91-89219 50903, 91-94966 75635.