KSRTC launches travel cards

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched pre-paid travel cards for its commuters.

The cards will be initially used in the Thiruvananthapuram-Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram-Neyattinkara sector.

The cards, which will be helpful during the prevailing conditions due to the pandemic, were launched by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Tuesday at his office in the Secretariat.

The cards can be procured on payment of ₹100 and later on it can be topped off with multiples of 10 for travelling in the buses.

The company that had made available the card had also provided the card reader to the KSRTC. The conductor will have to carry the reader in addition to the Electronic Ticketing Machine.