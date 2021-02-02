KSRTC launches tourist trip to Kanthallur

IDUKKI

02 February 2021 19:24 IST

It will be initially limited to Saturdays and Sundays

After launching sleeper class service and a daily sight-seeing trip to Top Station, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun a tourist trip to Kanthallur from Munnar.

An official at the KSRTC depot on Tuesday said initially the trip to Kanthallur was limited to Saturdays and Sundays. There was good response to the sleeper class service and the tourist service to Top Station. These services were made daily.

Good response

Depending on public response, the Kanthallur trip would be made daily too, he said, adding that the economy-class staying and sight-seeing trip on a KSRTC bus received a positive response. It was aimed at diversifying KSRTC services into tourism and increasing income while engaging additional staff in new ventures.

The Kanthallur sightseeing trip will start at 9.30 a.m. from the KSRTC depot at Munnar through Ettam Mile, Lakkam waterfall, Marayur Sandal Reserve, and the dolmen site to reach Kanthallur in the afternoon. There will be visits to the vegetable and fruit farms of the village. The bus will return to reach the Munnar deport at 5 p.m.

The charge per head is ₹300. The official said the sightseeing trip to Top Station — charged ₹250 a trip — fetched ₹2,61,300 till last Thursday. This is in addition to the economy-class stay on the KSRTC bus at ₹100 per head. At present, there are three sleeper-class buses, which can accommodate 48 persons, at the Munnar depot, he said.