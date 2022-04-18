KSRTC launches open double-decker city ride bus service

Tourists take a ride of the open double-decker bus introduced by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to attract tourists and sightseers in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: -

April 18, 2022 21:59 IST

The details of the newly launched open double-decker city ride bus by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be made available for tourists through District Tourism Promotion Council, Tourism Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyaz has said.

Speaking after flagging off the new KSRTC city ride bus for tourists visiting the capital here on Monday, Mr Riyaz said the project, which started in Thiruvananthapuram, was expected to be expanded to other cities in a phased manner in the future.

The ‘Foodie Wheels’ started in Vaikom and ‘double decker city ride bus’ in Thiruvananthapuram—a project where the tourists can see and enjoy different parts of the city of Thiruvananthapuram—were projects worth emulating for the rest of the State, said the Minister. Presiding over the function, Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the city ride project was an idea conceived by the Tourism Minister.

As an initial offer, the fee for day trips and night trips is fixed at ₹200 each. For those booking day and night, the fare will be ₹350. After the initial offer, ₹250 will be charged for day and night trips each and it would be ₹400 for day and night trips together. Five KSRTC staff who have done exemplary work were honoured at the function.

The children and staff of the State Child Welfare Committee made the first trip with the Ministers. The night service will be held at Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, Museum, Kanakakunnu Palace, Vellayambalam, Kovalam, and Lulu Mall routes. Booking and other details are availble at 9447479789 (Mobile & WhatsApp) and 8129562972 (Social Media Cell WhatsApp).