KSRTC launches budget travel packages for women

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s “Women’s Travel Week” had an enthusiastic kick-off at Balussery on Tuesday. The programme by the Thamarassery depot offers budget travel packages for women to select locations in the State for a week from March 8.

Two buses, one to Nelliyampathy and another to Wonderla amusement park, took off at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Another bus to Wayanad departed at 6.30 a.m. Services are available to Munnar, Gavi, and Vagamon besides out of State locations such as Kodaikanal and Mysore, according to a press release.

The services aim to provide safe travel to women. The depot is planning to rope in women as drivers and tour coordinators as well, for the services. For details contact 7902640704 or 9846100728.