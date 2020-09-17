Kerala

KSRTC launches BOND service

Malappuram District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan waving to the collectorate employees as they leave on the inaugural bus-on-demand service from the office .

The KSRTC began its bus-on-demand (BOND) service from here on Wednesday. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan flagged off the service from Malappuram to Calicut University.

Collectorate employees boarded the bus after sanitising their hands and undergoing thermal scan. Officials said that BOND services would soon begin from Malappuram to Kadalundi and Kozhikode.

Officials said that a service would begin to Vazhikkadavu if there was demand. Those in need can contact KSRTC on 9400491362 or 9946342249.

