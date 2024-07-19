ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC launches Alappuzha-Ernakulam bus service via coastal road

Published - July 19, 2024 06:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Buses from Alappuzha to Ernakulam will depart at 6.30 a.m. and 7.20 a.m. and services from Ernakulam to Alappuzha at 4.20 p.m. and 5.30 p.m

The Hindu Bureau

In order to alleviate the travel woes of coastal residents, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched bus services between Alappuzha and Ernakulam via the coastal road.

The service was flagged off by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, on Friday. From Saturday, the KSRTC will operate two services on this route. Buses from Alappuzha to Ernakulam will depart at 6.30 a.m. and 7.20 a.m. Similarly, services from Ernakulam to Alappuzha will depart at 4.20 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The bus services were started after Mr. Chitharanjan raised the matter with Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar. The services are expected to resolve the travel problems caused by the widening of National Highway 66 to an extent.

