KSRTC-KSINC ship cruise on March 26

The second edition of the ship cruise jointly conducted by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) will take place on March 26.

The maiden cruise was held on the New Year day. As many as 245 people from different parts of the State had taken part in the cruise off Kochi, and 78 of them were from Palakkad.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate two AC low-floor buses from Palakkad for the second edition of the cruise. KSRTC officials say more buses can be arranged if there is demand.

The cruise will cost ₹3,499 for persons above 10 years of age. Children between five and 10 years of age will have to pay ₹ 1,999. It will be free for children below five years of age.

Those taking part in the cruise should carry their Aadhaar card with them. The bus will start from Palakkad at 1.30 p.m. on March 26 and reach Kochi by 5 p.m. The cruise will be from 5.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. It will include dinner also. The bus will reach back here by 2.30 a.m. on March 27. For booking and details, contact KSRTC at 8714062425 or 9947086128.