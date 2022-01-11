KSRTC issues order on bus cleanliness

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 January 2022 01:04 IST

Warning issued to washing staff

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued orders for the proper upkeep of its fleet.

An order issued by KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar mandated the regular cleaning of Superfast, Fast, City Circular buses once in two days, and Ordinary JNNURM non-AC buses every three days.

Unit officers have been instructed to delegate the washing staff with the responsibility of ensuring proper cleaning of buses that are taken for service. Washing schedule must be prepared proportionate to the fleet size in each unit, the order stated.

Cautioning against lapses in the assigned responsibility, the order warned off the possibility of terminating the services of the entire bus washing staff in depots that failed to ensure cleanliness of its buses. Instead, alternative measures including assigning agencies such as Kudumbasree on contract basis will be explored for the purpose.

The corporation also issued instructions to install reverse lights and indicators, and movable seats, bottle holders and air vents for the benefit of drivers in buses.

Passengers have been encouraged to report instances of buses that lacked hygiene and being plied without light and horn fittings along with the photos and bus numbers on the WhatsApp number 9400058900.