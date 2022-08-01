KSRTC introduces flexi fares in Aug-Sept months
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced flexible ticket fares on its inter-State buses during the August-September months in order to tap the Onam rush on the popular routes.
There would be an additional increase of 20 to 10% on fares for AC, express and deluxe bus services. The manual booking of tickets on AC, express and deluxe services will cost 20% extra, while it would be around 10% on online booking platforms for AC, express and deluxe services. This is expected to generate a significant rise in the revenue of the KSRTC during the vacation period as the traffic would be high during those days to and from Kerala.
