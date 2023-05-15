KSRTC has allotted affordable season tickets on Kasaragod-Mangaluru route to students: Minister Antony Raju

May 15, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced concessional travel facility in the form of season tickets for students studying in various schools and colleges in the State of Karnataka, which shares a border with Kasaragod district.

Transport Minister Antony Raju announced in the legislative Assembly that considering the special situation in the Kasaragod-Mangaluru sector, the governing body of KSRTC has decided to provide 30% discounted season tickets to students on the route.

Students will be issued a separate radio frequency identity (RFID) card under this. They can travel for 30 days by paying the amount for just 20 days, thus providing a 30% discount. For the first time, ₹100 should be paid as card fee. Then the card can be recharged from ₹100 to ₹2,000.

The students’ ID card numbers and photos will be recorded on the RFID cards so that they cannot exchange the cards.

Students should also carry their ID cards while travelling. Applications for RFID cards will be received at the unit level and the cards would be initially issued through the chief office and then through the unit.