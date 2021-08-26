KSRTC fuel stations to be opened for public

Kozhikode

26 August 2021 23:37 IST

Eight such facilities under KSRTC will be available in first phase, says Minister

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Thursday said the services of fuel stations functioning under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) across the State would be made available to the public as well soon.

The Minister was speaking at the opening of a KSRTC terminal complex in Kozhikode city. He said eight such fuel stations, including the one at the newly opened KSRTC terminal station in Kozhikode, would be opened for the public in the first phase.

“The KSRTC has 70 fuel stations under it in the State. Arrangements are in place to open all these stations in the coming days,” said Mr. Raju.

Connecting destinations

The Minister said the State government would strive to introduce KSRTC services connecting various prime tourism destinations in the State.

“Preliminary discussions have already been held on the proposal. We will also be holding further discussions, as the project will give a fresh impetus to the tourism sector,” he said.

As a first step, he said, the KSRTC would start a special service from Kadalundi to Kozhikode Medical College on September 10.

“It was one of the demands put forth by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. We approved it as Kadalundi was an emerging tourism destination seeking better connectivity,” he said.

City circular service

The Minister said the second phase of the KSRTC’s city circular service would be launched in Kozhikode after the first phase trial in Thiruvananthapuram city next week. “The circular service will ensure uninterrupted connectivity between various prime spots in both the districts,” he said.

Transport policy

Announcing the decision of the State government to go ahead with the formation of a new transport policy, the Minister said the lack of a policy was creating a lot of technical hurdles for government departments and vehicle owners.

“We have already agreed in principle to formulate the policy at the earliest. It will help to deal with about 2.5 crore vehicles in Kerala very effectively,” he said.