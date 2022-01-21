KSRTC fuel outlets exempted from local bodies’ licence

Thiruvananthapuram

Yatra Fuels given exemption since they are beneficial to the public too

The Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) has exempted retail fuel outlets recently launched by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) from applying for licences from the respective local bodies. The exemption has been given considering the fact that the KSRTC is a public sector unit and that its fuel outlets would be equally beneficial for the public.

The KSRTC had earlier requested the LSGD to exempt it from the requirement for a licence under the Section 447 of the Kerala Municipality Act, which stipulates licences for industries, factories, and other trades. As per the order issued this week, the exemption has been given under Section 442 of the Act, which says that the State government or the Central government is not required to take out a licence in respect of any place in the occupation or under the control of or any property belonging to such government.

Public can access pumps

The KSRTC ventured into running Yatra Fuels, its chain of retail fuel outlets, last year as part of diversifying its services and to achieve financial sustainability. As per the initiative, the public could access retail petrol and diesel pumps being set up on KSRTC station premises.

Out of the 75 retail fuel outlets proposed, several have already started functioning. Besides at East Fort in the capital, such facilities have come up in Kozhikode, Cherthala, Chadayamangalam, Munnar, Muvattupuzha, Chalakudy, and Kilimanoor. It is being undertaken in association with public-sector oil firms.