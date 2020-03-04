KSRTC flash strike leaves commuters stranded, one dies

A 60-year-old commuter died and hundreds were left stranded for over five hours in the State capital on Wednesday when employees of the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) went on a flash strike demanding release of three personnel of the transport undertaking taken into custody by the police.

Surendran, who was waiting at East Fort bus station from 12 noon for proceeding to his house, fainted and collapsed at around 2.30 p.m. As traffic was blocked and the ambulance got delayed, co-passengers administered first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Later, he was rushed to the General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The body has been shifted to the morgue of the Government Medical College Hospital.

Hundreds of commuters, including those returning from RCC and other hospitals, were put to hardship as the flash strike that began at the KSRTC’s East Fort bus station spread to Thampanoor and other depots crippling services.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted at Thampanoor overbridge and East Fort-Attakulangara overbridge as KSRTC buses were parked hapazardly by the agitators and this had a spin-off effect on other roads.

The flash strike was triggered after the Fort police took into custody KSRTC assistant transport officer N.K. Sam Lopez, inspector B. Rajendran and driver K. Suresh Kumar from East Fort. Mr. Lopez and others questioned the crew of the city private stage carrier operating on the Trikannapuram- Maruthurkadavau sector that was picking up commuters to the Attukal temple at 9.20 a.m from East Fort, ahead of the time schedule.

The police team intervened after the verbal duel between the KSRTC personnel and the crew of the private stage carrier reached a flash point. The physically challenged cleaner of the private stage carrier complained that he was assaulted. Following this, the police took into custody Mr. Lopez and others and shifted them to the police station.

The agitated employees initially stopped the chain services to Attukal and started agitating in front of the Fort police station. As the police was adamant not to release the arrested, the services from East Fort, other depots and later from Thampanoor came to a standstill. The inter-State services and those of Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation also did not ply.

The strike was called off around 3 p.m. after Deputy Commissioner, (L&O and Traffic) R. Karuppaswamy held talks with KSRTC officials and trade union leaders. Later, the three KSRTC personnel were released on bail. The services were restored after an hour.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran while condemning the flash strike, asked the District Collector to conduct an inquiry.

State Human Rights Commission chairperson Antony Dominic said the commission had registered a case based on media reports and asked the KSRTC CMD and the District Police Chief to submit a report. The case will come up for hearing on March 18.

The District Collector later convened a meeting and warned of stern action against undeclared agitations.