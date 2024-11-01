KSRTC fined ₹55,000 for deployment of non-AC bus instead of AC service from Kollur to Aluva

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with a fine of ₹55,000 on a complaint that a passenger and his family were made to undertake an arduous journey from Kollur to Aluva in a non-air-conditioned bus despite having booked tickets in an air-conditioned service.

The Commission, comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhya T.N., issued the verdict on a petition filed by Aneesh M.A. of Alangad arraigning the KSRTC managing director as the opposite party.

The Commission ordered the agency to refund the petitioner and his family, including two minor children who had to undertake a 14-hour journey in a pitiable condition, the ticket fare of ₹4,943 along with a compensation of ₹40,000 and ₹10,000 towards the cost of litigation. A direction was also issued to forward a copy of the order to the Transport Secretary for follow-up action.

The Commission ordered that a proper system be put in place to avert similar incidents in the future and ensure efficient service to the travelling public.

The petitioner had booked four tickets on an air-conditioned multi-axle bus from Kollur (Mookambika) to Aluva through the official website of the opposite party. After waiting for over three hours, instead of an air-conditioned bus, a dilapidated non-A/C bus was deployed as a replacement. Despite his protest, KSRTC employees failed to give a satisfactory reply, the petitioner alleged.

The delay in service coupled with traffic hold-ups owing to the Thrissur Pooram meant that the journey to Aluva took an additional eight hours, leaving the family exhausted.

“The complainant and his family endured not just physical discomfort but also mental anguish, waiting for hours under harsh weather conditions, only to be met with indifference and negligence. Such experiences reflect how a failure in service delivery can deeply impact individuals, leaving them exhausted, frustrated, and betrayed. A State-run corporation must understand that passengers place their trust not only in its services but also in the basic principle of fairness. Public services are meant to serve with responsibility, empathy, and accountability, and any breach of this duty not only affects the individual consumer but erodes public faith in institutions,” the Commission observed.

The opposite party was further directed to implement appropriate service standards and ensure that similar incidents did not recur. The KSRTC was also asked to develop a robust customer service mechanism to enhance timely communication and prevent such service failures.