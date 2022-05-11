KSRTC employees continue standoff

The stalemate between the employees and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) management continues unabated even after a section of employees struck duty in protest against the delay in disbursal of salary.

Talking to the media after a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday, Transport Minister Antony Raju said the strike called by employees’ unions had worsened the situation. In conciliatory talks convened ahead of the strike, the State government had assured them that the salary would be disbursed by May 10.

However, the unions had gone ahead with the strike they announced earlier and now it was the responsibility of the unions to ensure the salary of employees, said Mr. Raju. In reply to a question on when the salary of employees could be disbursed, he said he was not an ‘accountant’ of the KSRTC and the officials in the corporation used to take a call on such administrative matters.

Meanwhile, the employees’ outfits affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress and Indian National Trade Union Congress had decided to hold protest dharnas in Rs.30 crore for the public utility the other day, the corporation is now looking for ways to arrange the remaining Rs.50 crore to pay the salary bills of employees.