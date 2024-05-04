KSRTC driver Yadhu moves court against Mayor, MLA

May 04, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) empanelled driver H.L. Yadhu, who is embroiled in a tiff with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, on Saturday moved a magistrate court here, seeking a case be registered against the local body chief and the others for allegedly preventing him from discharging his official duty and other offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III accepted the petition and will consider it on Monday. The complainant has accused the Cantonment police of refusing to register a case on his complaint.

Dismissing allegations of a cover-up in favour of the Mayor in the case, The Thiruvananthapuram City police remain firm on their position that Mr. Yadhu’s complaint would not stand legal scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said a detailed inquiry was made into the Nemom native’s complaint without any prejudice.

He termed the driver a habitual offender, who has two pending cases relating to an accident and another instance of reckless driving, in addition to the one registered on the basis of the Mayor’s complaint.

The law enforcers suspect Mr. Yadhu’s efforts to initiate legal proceedings akin to a “modus operandi” that he purportedly orchestrated in cases registered against him in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nemom police had registered three cases, all of which were subsequently withdrawn, after the accused filed counter-complaints against the petitioners.

“He had been accused of flashing at a woman, misbehaving with a friend’s wife and assaulting a differently abled man at the Government Taluk Hospital in Nemom in these cases. The cases were settled after the parties were arm-twisted to reach compromises,” Mr. Nagaraju said.

The senior officer also “strongly suspected” Mr. Yadhu’s role in the disappearance of the memory card from the dashboard camera in the KSRTC bus. The card was apparently found to be missing, shortly after the driver had approached the police on April 30, seeking steps to examine the camera visuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have collected the statements of the five passengers who travelled in the car including the Mayor and her husband, K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA; the conductor Subin, and all transport officers involved. Efforts are under way to record the statements of the passengers, who were in the bus at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yadhu accused the conductor of having provided a false statement to the police. Mr. Subin had told the police that Mr. Sachin Dev had entered the bus, but had not asked any of the passengers to disembark as alleged by Mr. Yadhu.

The driver, however, said the conductor is a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) who supported the MLA. He had even offered his seat to the legislator, Mr. Yadhu claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.