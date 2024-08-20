KSRTC driver sustains injuries in alleged assault by youth

A KSRTC bus driver sustained injuries in an alleged attack by a youth near Mankavu in Kozhikode on Monday. The injured, Subrahmanyan, was admitted to the General Hospital. According to the police, the youth, who was driving a car, assaulted the bus driver alleging that he was not allowed to overtake the bus. The bus, which was on its way from Palakkad to Kozhikode, was reportedly intercepted by the youth at Mankavu before the alleged assault. The police have registered a case based on a complaint by the bus driver.

