GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC driver sustains injuries in alleged assault by youth

Published - August 20, 2024 10:02 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A KSRTC bus driver sustained injuries in an alleged attack by a youth near Mankavu in Kozhikode on Monday. The injured, Subrahmanyan, was admitted to the General Hospital. According to the police, the youth, who was driving a car, assaulted the bus driver alleging that he was not allowed to overtake the bus. The bus, which was on its way from Palakkad to Kozhikode, was reportedly intercepted by the youth at Mankavu before the alleged assault. The police have registered a case based on a complaint by the bus driver.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.