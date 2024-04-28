KSRTC driver booked for allegedly misbehaving with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

April 28, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cantonment police have registered a case against a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver for allegedly misbehaving with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran late Saturday.

The incident occurred after Yadhu, the driver of a Thrissur-Thiruvananthapuram Super Fast bus, was confronted by Ms. Arya, who was accompanied by her husband K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, brother and his wife at Palayam around 10 p.m.

According to the police, the Mayor accused him of driving recklessly and obstructing their path while they travelled on a private vehicle at Plammoodu near Pattom. She also alleged that he made obscene gestures at her and her sister-in-law.

The group closely followed the bus and brought the bus to a halt by overtaking and blocking it at Palayam. A video recording taken by a passerby showed the driver to be engaged in an argument with Ms. Rajendran and the others.

The Mayor soon summoned the police to the spot and demanded that the driver be taken into custody. She later told media persons that she complained against the obscene gestures and abuses allegedly hurled at them by the driver. The police arrested Mr. Yadhu and let him out on bail early Sunday after booking him under Section 354(A) (sexual harassment by making explicit sexual gestures or sexually coloured statements) of the Indian Penal Code.

Refuting the allegations levelled at him, Mr. Yadhu alleged that the police have refused to register a case on the basis of a complaint he submitted against the Mayor, the MLA and the others. He accused the group of abusing him. The empanelled driver said he feared he could lose his job by the turn of events.

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has sought a report from the KSRTC Vigilance wing on the issue.