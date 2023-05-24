ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC driver arrested on charge of molesting passenger

May 24, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kunnamangalam police arrested a KSRTC bus driver on Wednesday on the charge of improper behaviour towards a young passenger in the bus.

Ibrahim, a native of Karanthur in the district, was the driver of the KSRTC superfast bus from Kozhikode to Mananthavady on Tuesday night.

The bus was too crowded and hence the passenger, who was travelling to Kunnamangalam, was sitting on the bonnet close to the driver. The woman alleged that the driver touched her inappropriately once the bus passed the city limits. She and her fellow passengers reacted to the incident and the police took the driver into custody once the vehicle reached Kunnamangalam. He was charged under Section 354 of IPC (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). He was produced in court on Wednesday and was granted bail, police sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US