KSRTC driver arrested on charge of molesting passenger

May 24, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kunnamangalam police arrested a KSRTC bus driver on Wednesday on the charge of improper behaviour towards a young passenger in the bus.

Ibrahim, a native of Karanthur in the district, was the driver of the KSRTC superfast bus from Kozhikode to Mananthavady on Tuesday night.

The bus was too crowded and hence the passenger, who was travelling to Kunnamangalam, was sitting on the bonnet close to the driver. The woman alleged that the driver touched her inappropriately once the bus passed the city limits. She and her fellow passengers reacted to the incident and the police took the driver into custody once the vehicle reached Kunnamangalam. He was charged under Section 354 of IPC (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). He was produced in court on Wednesday and was granted bail, police sources said.

