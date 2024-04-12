KSRTC double-decker bus arrives in Munnar

April 12, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

As part of the SVEEP campaign, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) double-decker bus arrived in Munnar. According to officials, the bus was flagged off as part of a friendly football match, Tusker Shield,that was held at Munnar on Friday to create awareness about elections.

The bus will operate three daily services, starting from Munnar KSRTC depot and travelling through Signal Point, Chokramudy, Anayirankal, and Botanical Garden. Fifty persons can travel on the double-decker bus and passes will be available at the District Tourism Promotion Council centre in Munnar.Police protection is also arranged for the bus, which will be operating till April 16, said officials.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George flagged off the double-decker bus. Former international footballer I.M. Vijayan, District Police Chief T.K. Vishnu Pradeep, Sub-Collectors V.M. Jayakrishnan and Arun S. Nair, and Kanan Devan Hills Plantations company vice-president Mohan C. Varghese, among others, attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.