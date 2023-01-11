ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC dismisses driver who caused accident that killed two youths

January 11, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) dismissed a bus driver from service after he was found to have been guilty of causing an accident in which two youngsters were killed at Kuzhalmannam, near here.

The driver, C.L. Ouseph, was shown the door after an investigation found him guilty of causing the accident. KSRTC reached the conclusion that allowing Ouseph to continue in service would be equal to jeopardising more lives.

Motorcyclists Adarsh Mohan from Kavassery and Sabith from Kasaragod were hit by the KSRTC bus driven by Ouseph last year. The bus had hit the bike while trying to overtake it. The motorcyclists lost control, fell on the road and were run over by a lorry.

Although it was suspected that the lorry driver was at fault, camera footages later found that the KSRTC had deliberately hit the bike and caused the gruesome deaths. Ouseph, who had caused several accidents earlier too, was under suspension following the accident.

