KSRTC director board reconstituted

Only experts included in panel

With the aim of increasing its efficiency, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) director board has been re-constituted by including only experts in the panel, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan approved the Minister’s suggestion regarding this, said a press release from the Transport Minister’s office.

As per report

An expert committee, headed by Sushil Khanna which had submitted a report on solving the crisis in the KSRTC, had recommended that only those who had expertise in the transport sector be included in the 15-member director board. The board had seven official members and eight unofficial members, though the KSRTC’s bylaws provided only for the inclusion of seven official and two unofficial members.

In the reconstituted board, only seven official members have been included for now. The government will take a decision on appointing the two unofficial members later.

Members

The new director board consists of the Chairman and Managing Director of KSRTC, Finance Department Secretary/nominee, Transport Department Secretary/nominee, Transport Commissioner and NATPAC Director from the State government’s side, and representatives of the Transport Ministry and Railway Board from the Union government’s side.