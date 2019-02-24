KSRTC depots to shore up revenue

A two to 20 per cent increase in the monthly revenue collection of the 93 depots in the State figures in the series of steps mooted in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to improve efficiency and shore up the revenue.

By increasing the monthly revenue through a series of measures, the KSRTC is aiming to raise the monthly revenue from the present ₹1,864,500,510 to ₹2, 041,039,471. At present, the average daily collection from the 5,838 schedules using 6,419 fleet is ₹6.21 crore.

The target of the highest of 20 per cent monthly revenue increase has been fixed for Ernakulam. Thiruvananthapuram Central and Thiruvananthapuram City have been given a target of 16 per cent increase in revenue.

For increasing the revenue, the cash-strapped KSRTC has chalked out several plans to be executed with the cooperation of the personnel and the public. The efficiency and punctuality of the services will be improved further with advanced planning, detailed analysis of the trip and services cancelled.

The unit officers has been tasked with the job of improving fuel efficiency. Permanent buses for all schedules and permanent drivers have been proposed to achieve higher fuel efficiency. The KSRTC will switch over to the earnings per litre (EPL) index and drivers who achieve good fuel efficiency will be rewarded. Fuel account will be maintained in all depots.

Those drivers failing to achieve the set fuel efficiency will be counselled first and on failing again be will be imparted training. The drivers have been asked to ensure that they fill high speed diesel either before the trip or after it.

To increase the revenue from the non-ticketing sources, the vacant spaces and stalls in the depots and bus stations across the State will be auctioned in a time-bound manner. As many as 48 stalls are lying vacant in 25 depots across the State.

In the seven shopping complexes constructed in the land owned by the KSRTC, 108 shops are lying vacant. As many as 34 vacant shops are in Nedumangad followed by 23 in Kannur. The unit officers have been authorised to go for local purchase only in emergency situation and following all procedures. They have been asked to keep a hawk’s eye on stores.

Official sources said the proposals figured at a meeting of the unit officers held recently. The measures were mooted with the change of guard in the KSRTC and M.P. Dinesh taking over as Managing Director.