KSRTC denies reports of K-SWIFT deviating from route

K-SWIFT doesn’t operate a service from capital to Mookambika

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday rejected reports that a K-SWIFT bus that conducted service on the Thiruvananthapuram-Mookambika route on May 8 strayed from the planned route and headed for Goa. In fact, the K-SWIFT does not operate a service on the route.

A vigilance probe has found that the media reports were false. K-SWIFT operates air deluxe buses to Kollur Mookambika from Ernakulam and Kottarakara. The vigilance officer, who inquired about the incident, collected information from passengers of these services. They informed the officer that the bus route had not been altered and the journey was comfortable.

The KSRTC and K-SWIFT buses operate services to Karnataka on an inter-State basis. The KSRTC has not entered into such an agreement with Goa. A special permit is required to operate service to Goa and without this a bus will not be allowed to enter Goa.

The KSRTC management said that the false reports should be seen as part of the campaign aimed at tarnishing the image of the K-SWIFT, a new company formed to operate long-distance buses of the KSRTC.