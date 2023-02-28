KSRTC decision to revise students’ concession draws flak

February 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) management’s decision to revise the fare concession to students has drawn sharp criticism from student outfits in the State.

As per the decision, fare concession will not be provided to any student above 25 years and concession benefits to students in self-financing colleges will be limited to those from weaker sections of society.

As per a new circular issued by the Corporation, the general category of students studying in self-financing colleges and private unaided and recognised schools will be given only 30% discount on the ticket fare. A total of 35% of the fare should be borne by the school management and the remaining 35% by the students. The students in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will continue to enjoy concession facility as in the past.

Those studying in government and aided colleges, and professional colleges, and are wards of parents paying income tax, input tax credit and GST will not be eligible for any type of concession. The students of government, semi-government, and special schools and specially abled schools will get the concession facility as in the past, the circular said.

The Corporation has incurred a financial liability of ₹966.31 crore by providing concession to various categories of people during the 2016-2020 period and it has given a letter to the State government requesting to reimburse the amount to help tide over the crisis faced by the Corporation. It is against this backdrop that the Corporation revised its concession policy, the circular said.

Private bus owners

Meanwhile, private bus owners have demanded that the concession for students be scrapped and the bus fare be revised. The Private Bus Operators Association has threatened to launch a strike from April 1 if their demands are not met. At present, the fare for students in private buses is ₹1 per fair stage.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Students Union (KSU) took out marches at various places and held a dharna in front of the office of the KSRTC depot superintendent in Kollam in protest against the decision. The Students Federation of India (SFI) activists also made clear that they would not accept the decision of the corporation. The decision, which would affect lakhs of students should be withdrawn at the earliest, said BJP State president K. Surendran.

Defending the decision, Transport Minister Antony Raju said only a section of students would be affected by this. Even retired officials studying in evening classes could apply for KSRTC concession as per the current rules, which had to be stopped.