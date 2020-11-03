KSRTC cuts fares for superclass services by 25%

THIRUVANANANTHAPURAM

03 November 2020 20:58 IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has reduced the fares for the superclass services operated by it on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by 25% with effect from November 4.

With this, those travelling in the super fast, express and super deluxe services plying within the State on the three lean days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – will have to pay the fares that was being levied before it was hiked by 25% citing poor patronage due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar said the rollback of the fares in the superclass services was on the basis of the decision of the director board that met last month and was aimed at getting more patronage with the unlock process on.

However, those travelling in the ordinary and fast services of the KSRTC will have to pay the fares that were increased by 25%.

Already, the KSRTC has reduced the fares by 30% in the inter-State air conditioned multi-axle buses to generate revenue from sector during the festive season. The 30% ‘discount’ in the fares will be applicable till November 16, official sources said.