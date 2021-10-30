KSRTC conducts trial run for circular services

The service will link government offices, hospitals, shopping centres and other major institutions

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday completed the second trial run for the proposed circular bus service in the capital city, aimed at providing seamless travel within the city and its suburbs. With the completion of the second trial run, which was held in intervals of 10 minutes, the KSRTC is planning to organise a trial run on a working day and launch the service by the second week of November.

The city circular bus service, which will link government offices, hospitals, shopping centres and other major institutions, is primarily meant to provide commuters with more options rather than being forced to reach Thampanoor or East Fort where the services currently originate from.

In the initial phase, the service will be conducted along seven circles, each being designated separate colours – red, blue, brown, yellow, violet, magenta and orange. While buses will be plied both clockwise and anti-clockwise along each circular route, at least five buses will conduct trips in the same direction at a given point of time. They will originate and conclude at the same location.

In the initial phase, the services will be in seven routes, which will be expanded to 15 routes later. Around 100 low-floor buses are required to run the circular services.