KSRTC CMD to leave for Indonesia

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 19, 2022 19:35 IST

The State government has accorded sanction to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Biju Prabhakar to travel to Jakarta in Indonesia for attending a public transport study tour organised by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU).

This tour comes hardly four months after the foreign tour of the CMD in May to the Netherlands to learn about clean buses in Europe.

The CMD will leave for Jakarta on October 5 subject to the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of External Affairs, and also on the condition that the entire expense should be borne by the ASRTU. He will also attend an expo of Second Bus World South-East Asia 2022 at JI Expo during his visit.

Meanwhile, a section of employees led by the employees’ union owing allegiance to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) will hold a protest in front of the secretariat on Tuesday against the management’s decision to implement a 12-hour single duty system in the public utility.

