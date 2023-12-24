ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC clocks record collection of ₹9.05 crore on Saturday

December 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has set a new benchmark in daily collection by netting ₹9.05 crore on Saturday. The previous highest daily collection was ₹9.03 crore clocked on December 11. The feat was achieved by the public utility through proper planning and effective management of its fleet. More buses were put on the road, off-road fares were reduced, and additional trips were operated. The Sabarimala bus services operated by effectively making use of the buses and crew, apart from the dedicated work by the staff helped the Corporation set a new benchmark in daily collection, said a statement issued by the office of the KSRTC CMD here on Sunday.

