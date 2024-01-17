ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC bus skid off the road and stops atop a compound wall in Idukki

January 17, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus which skidded off the road in Idukki on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Passengers of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus had a narrow escape when the bus skidded off the road and perched precariously atop a compound wall at 56th Mile near Karadikkuzhy on the Kottarakara-Dindigul National Highway (NH 183).

According to officials, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The bus was on the way from the Kumily depot to Kollam. When the bus reached Ayyappa College on the 56th Mile, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which skidded off the road.

There were seven passengers on the bus, and no one was injured. The hostel of Ayyappa College is functioning on the ground floor, and the students were in the hostel when the accident occurred. The Fire and Rescue Services, police, and Motor Vehicle Department(MVD) officials inspected the spot.

