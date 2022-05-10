KSRTC bus overturns near Pallichal, 6 hurt

The KSRTC buus which rammed iin to a shop and toppled on the Kanyakumari Highway near Pllichal, inn Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SPL

May 10, 2022 22:57 IST

The incident occurred along the National Highway 66 at Paroorkuzhy, near Pallichal.