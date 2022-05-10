KSRTC bus overturns near Pallichal, 6 hurt
The incident occurred along the National Highway 66 at Paroorkuzhy, near Pallichal.
Six people were injured when a Nagercoil-bound KSRTC bus rammed a shop and overturned near Pallichal on Tuesday.
The incident occurred along the National Highway 66 at Paroorkuzhy, near Pallichal, when the Fast Passenger bus from Neyyattinkara depot knocked down a parked car and a scooter before ramming the shop. There were 22 passengers in the bus. The condition of none of those injured were critical.
Since the shop did not function and there were not many passersby in the area, there were not more casualties.
According to the police, the mishap could have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving on the slippery road amid heavy rain that the region witnessed. With the incident having disrupted traffic along the highway for several hours, the bus was removed using a crane.
