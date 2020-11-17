KSRTC bus falls into gorge, many passengers injured

On NH 66 at Kadampattukonam, near Kallambalam

Several passengers were injured after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a gorge near the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam border on Monday.

The incident occurred on National Highway 66 at Kadampattukonam, near Kallambalam, around 7 a.m. when the bus, attached to the Nedumangad KSRTC depot, was headed for Kollam city.

Driver Abhilash T. apparently lost control of the vehicle after hitting a culvert, leading the bus to skid off the road to fall into the gorge.

While all 22 passengers were admitted to the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital soon after they were rescued, six of them sustained considerable injuries. However, none of them was in a critical condition.

Probe

Senior officials of the KSRTC rushed to the spot on hearing news of the accident to expedite the rescue operation.

The public transport utility company has also instituted a probe into the incident.