ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC bus catches fire, none hurt

March 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters douse a fire that broke out in a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus, at Chirayinkeezhu Azhoor, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: -

The passengers of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus had a narrow escape on Tuesday when the vehicle caught fire at Azhoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The bus crew, who noticed the fire when the bus bound for Thiruvananthapuram reached Azhoor, stopped the vehicle on the roadside and evacuated all the passengers, averting a major tragedy. The fire that was first noticed in the engine unit engulfed the bus soon after all the passengers disembarked. Two fire brigade units brought from nearby stations doused the fire. There were around 30 passengers on the bus when the bus caught fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US