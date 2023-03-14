KSRTC bus catches fire, none hurt

March 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The passengers of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus had a narrow escape on Tuesday when the vehicle caught fire at Azhoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The bus crew, who noticed the fire when the bus bound for Thiruvananthapuram reached Azhoor, stopped the vehicle on the roadside and evacuated all the passengers, averting a major tragedy. The fire that was first noticed in the engine unit engulfed the bus soon after all the passengers disembarked. Two fire brigade units brought from nearby stations doused the fire. There were around 30 passengers on the bus when the bus caught fire.