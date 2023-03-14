HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC bus catches fire, none hurt

March 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out in a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus, at Chirayinkeezhu Azhoor, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.

Firefighters douse a fire that broke out in a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus, at Chirayinkeezhu Azhoor, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: -

The passengers of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus had a narrow escape on Tuesday when the vehicle caught fire at Azhoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The bus crew, who noticed the fire when the bus bound for Thiruvananthapuram reached Azhoor, stopped the vehicle on the roadside and evacuated all the passengers, averting a major tragedy. The fire that was first noticed in the engine unit engulfed the bus soon after all the passengers disembarked. Two fire brigade units brought from nearby stations doused the fire. There were around 30 passengers on the bus when the bus caught fire.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.