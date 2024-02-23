GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC bus bursts into flames at Alappuzha in Kerala; all 44 passengers escape unhurt

Passengers escape unhurt after driver noticed a burning smell and asked everyone to get off bus quickly

February 23, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Alappuzha

PTI
(image for representational purposes)

(image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus went up in flames in Alappuzha district of Kerala on February 23 (Friday) morning. However, none of the 44 passengers were hurt thanks to the swift response of the driver.

The incident occurred when the bus was between Kayamkulam and Alappuzha, the police said.

The passengers escaped unhurt as the driver noticed a burning smell and asked everyone to get off the bus quickly, they said.

"The fire has been extinguished by the fire force. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," said an officer of the Kayamkulam police station.

Later, the driver of the bus told media that he had noticed a change in the engine sound and therefore, he parked the vehicle on the roadside.

Subsequently, he saw in the side view mirror that thick smoke was emanating from the back of the bus, he said.

"I asked everyone to get off immediately. There were 44 passengers on board at that time and around 20 of them were college students who were about to disembark at the next stop," he said.

The driver also said that the cause of the fire cannot be a leak from the diesel tank as it was located at the back of the bus.

"If it was a leak from the diesel tank, the fuel would leak away, but there would be no fire. The fire started in the engine. Something happened there," he said.

Visuals of the burning bus on TV channels showed thick smoke billowing out of the vehicle which was stopped on the busy national highway 66.

Related Topics

Kerala / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.