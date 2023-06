June 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The KSRTC budget tourism cell, Thamarassery, is organising trips to the Brahmagiri valley in Wayanad and to Kottiyoor known as ‘Dakshina Kashi’. The Brahmagiri trip to be held on June 25 comprises visits to Pookode lake, Thollayiram Kandi, Sulthan Bathery, and a jungle safari. The Kottiyoor trip on June 21 comprises visits to Peralassery, Mridanga Shaileshwari temple, Mamanan and Parassinikadavu. For details contact 9544477954, 9846100728 or 9961761708, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.