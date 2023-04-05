KSRTC budget tourism offers 440 trips in April, May

April 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Buoyed by the success of the sight-seeing tours rolled out by its budget tourism cell, the Kerala Road Transport Corporation has decided to expand its network of destinations and frequency of services this summer. As many as 440 services to various destinations inside the State will be offered by the public utility during April and May, and most services have been booked by passengers.

Jacob Sam Lopez, Chief Traffic Manager, Budget Tourism Cell, KSRTC, told The Hindu that among the newly added destinations, the highest demand is for Gavi, located in the forest interiors of Pathanamthitta. However, the jungle safari offered at the hilly locations in Idukki and Wayanad remains the most popular trip. Trips to Munnar, Malakkappara, Nelliampathy, and Wagamon too are much in demand, said Mr. Lopez.

Of the 440 trips, 143 are jungle safari tours, followed by Munnar tour (57), Malakkapara (41), Wagamon (34), Nelliampathy (24). The corporation has been offering two-day trips to places like Munnar, Malakkappara, Mamalakandam, Wagamon and Kanthalloor in Idukki, and Mookambika by providing accommodation on KSRTC buses converted as sleeper buses at select locations.

On KSRTC land

These sleeper buses, with facilities such as toilets, are solely dedicated for the tourists’ night stay. The KSRTC also has plans to provide accommodation at select popular locations where the corporation owns land. “We have identified 17 such locations where construction will begin soon after floating a tender,” said Mr. Lopez.

Though the cash-strapped corporation is struggling, its the budget tourism cell has netted a turnover of about ₹18 crore since it was launched hardly 17 months ago. It has also taken over 2.75 lakh tourists to spots inside and outside the State till March 31, said the officials.