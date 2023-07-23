KSRTC budget tourism cell starts Nalambala Yatra from Kollam

July 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

KSRTC’s budget tourism cell has launched Nalambala Yatra, annual pilgrimage tour to various temples from Kollam depot during the holy month of Karkkidakam.

Buses will depart from Kollam on July 28, 30, August 6, 12, and 13. The package to visit Ramapuram Sree Rama Temple, Koodappulam Lakshmana Temple, Amanakara Sree Bharatha Temple, and Methiri Shatrughna Temple will cost ₹620 per person.

The fare is ₹850 for visiting the temples at Thrichittatt, Thripuliyoor, Thiruvaranamula, Thiruvanvandoor, and Thrikkodithanam. The package includes Aranmula Vallasadya and a trip to see the making of Aranmula kannadi, the traditional handmade metal mirror.

On July 28 and August 19, the cell will organise trips to St. Alphonsa Pilgrim Centre covering Kudamaloor, Nettichira, and Bharananganam churches. The trip is scheduled to depart at 5 a.m. and return in the evening. The the fare is ₹710 per person.

Other packages from the depot include trips to Gavi and Wayanad on July 27. The Wayanad trip will cover the main tourist spots of Wayanad from July 28 to 30 and will return on July 31. The rate will be ₹4,100 including entry ticket, accommodation, and jungle safari. There will also be budget trips to Munnar and Ambanad-Palaruvi Yatra on July 29 and 30.

The two-day Munnar trip costs ₹1,450 including accommodation and the fare for the newly launched Ambanad Hills-Palaruvi trip is ₹770. For more details and booking, contact 9747969768, 9496110124.

