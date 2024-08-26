KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell resumes trips to Wayanad

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Budget Tourism Cell has resumed its trips to Wayanad from neighbouring districts, in a bid to support the ailing tourism industry in the district, ravaged by the recent landslides.

The cell’s slogan is ‘Travel in KSRTC to lend a hand to Wayanad tourism’.

On Sunday, the agency operated a special trip to Wayanad in association with the Talipparambu Taluk Library Council, drawing 36 enthusiastic travellers. The trip covered major tourist hotspots in the district, including the breathtaking Pookode Lake and Banasura Sagar Reservoir.

According to C.D. Varghese, Zonal Coordinator, KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell, Wayanad, the initiative aims to mitigate the significant losses faced by the tourism sector in Wayanad due to recent natural calamities. The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell’s efforts are expected to provide a much-needed relief to the local economy, Mr. Varghese added.

The initiative is expected to instill confidence among tourists and stakeholders alike, Mr. Varghese added.