KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell registers record revenue during Karkidakam  

Published - August 18, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nalambala Yatra trips conducted by KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell during the month of Karkidakam has registered record revenue. This year 36 trips were operated from the eight depots in Kollam district. While ₹4,16,000 was collected from 16 trips last year, this time the revenue generated from 36 trips was ₹11,06,000. A total of 1,512 people participated in Nalambala Yatra trips. While Kollam unit came first with 13 trips, Kottarakkara operated seven trips and Karunagappally five trips coming in the second and third positions respectively. Chadayamangalam conducted conducted 3 trips while Punalur, Aryankavu, Pathanapuram and Chathannur units organised two yatras each.

