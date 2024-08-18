GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell registers record revenue during Karkidakam  

Published - August 18, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nalambala Yatra trips conducted by KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell during the month of Karkidakam has registered record revenue. This year 36 trips were operated from the eight depots in Kollam district. While ₹4,16,000 was collected from 16 trips last year, this time the revenue generated from 36 trips was ₹11,06,000. A total of 1,512 people participated in Nalambala Yatra trips. While Kollam unit came first with 13 trips, Kottarakkara operated seven trips and Karunagappally five trips coming in the second and third positions respectively. Chadayamangalam conducted conducted 3 trips while Punalur, Aryankavu, Pathanapuram and Chathannur units organised two yatras each.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.