KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell launches monsoon packages

The summer packages operated by KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell from Kollam depot has generated a record revenue of ₹27 lakh.

A total of 1,200 passengers were part of 48 trips organised during the months of April and May.

Tourism Cell had joined hands with Kerala Shipping & Inland Navigation Corporation to offer cruise trips on the Corporation’s luxury vessel Nefertiti while darshan at the Pancha Pandava temples located in Central Travancore was another popular package operated.

Apart from the two, Gavi, Munnar, Wayanad and Kumarakam were the major destinations covered by the depot. During the last two months chartered trips were operated for alumni associations, Kudumbashree units, senior citizen groups and residence associations. After the summer holidays the Budget Tourism Cell has launched monsoon trips offering the passengers a chance to enjoy the rains during trips to various destinations. Kollam depot will be operating trips to Gavi on June 18, 24 and 28.

The package cost is ₹1,650 including entry fee, lunch and boating. Munnar, Vagamon and Rosmala trips are also planned for June 10.

The two-day Munnar trip costs ₹1,450 including accommodation and ticket. A one-day Vagamon trip will be operated on June 11 and 25, priced at ₹1,020.

Monsoon trips to Ponmudi and Rosmala will be on June 11 and the package rate is ₹770 for both the destinations.

The depot will also be organising Azhimala-Chengal and Kumbhavurutty-Konni trips during the season for ₹570.

For bookings contact 9747969768, 9447721659, 9496110124.