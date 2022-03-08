KSRTC begins women-only tours

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday launched women-only tours to various tourism destinations in the State.

The programme conceived in connection with the Women’s Day was inaugurated by Nava Kerala Mission coordinator T.N. Seema who flagged off the first women’s trip at Central University in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first trip was organised to Munroe Island, Sambranikodi, and Thirumullavaram Beach for the women employees in NIMS Medicity. The budget tourism wing of the KSRTC has decided to observe women travel week from March 8 to 13 in the State and the women-only tour is part of the programme.