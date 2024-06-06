KSRTC begins trial run of new non-AC 28-34 seater ordinary bus

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun a trial run of the new non-AC 28-34 seater diesel-powered ordinary bus to be introduced on narrow roads and less populated regions in the rural areas.

Speaking to the media after holding the trial run of the new non-AC ordinary bus in Thiruvananthapuram, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar said the new bus is being introduced with the aim of ensuring last-mile connectivity in rural areas.

The KSRTC will hold the trial run of the new bus in Kollam for the next 10 days and then in various regions of Thiruvananthapuram. The four-cylinder, 120-HP diesel-powered bus is expected to reduce the spending of the corporation on diesel considerably, said the Minister. The new buses will have a public addressing system, a dashboard camera, an LED television with a music system, and facilities for women and the elderly to board and disembark the buses.

The trial run of the KSRTC superfast premium AC bus is also going on, which proved both financially and technically viable. The bus could earn a revenue of ₹7,500 - ₹8000 per day, said the Minister. The electric buses in the city limits have proved viable after the rescheduling of the services. Out of the 150 electric buses, the earnings of only four buses remain at₹27 per kilometre, while the rest could clock a collection of over ₹35 per kilometre. The daily collection of these buses increased to over ₹6,000 from ₹2,100 per day.

Student concessions

The corporation will also make the bus shelters under the public utility blind-friendly, for which several measures have been chalked out. Student concessions will be issued through an online app soon, and the concession cards will be upgraded into smart cards, said the Minister.

The Motor Vehicle department would also strictly implement the circular mandating that a qualified instructor from the driving school accompany the candidate during the time of the driving test. There would be no going back from the circular as these reforms were suggested as part of improving the quality of the driving tests, he added.