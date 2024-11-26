 />

KSRTC begins Sabarimala services from 112 destinations

Published - November 26, 2024 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched Sabarimala budget tourism trips from 112 destinations in the State. The trips will ferry the pilgrims to the hill shrine and back. The services will be centered on various temples in the State. Based on the booking trends, the public utility is hopeful of adding more such services, said Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar here on Tuesday.

Besides, the Minister announced the launch of a mobile app which will impart tutorials on the scientific sides of driving as well as mock driving tests developed by the Transport department. The multilingual app can be utilised by aspirants from other States as it has tutorials in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. Another app that brings all the services of the Transport department under one roof, including the road safety norms and reservation facilities for the KSRTC, would be rolled out soon, the Minister said.

The Minister also said that the KSRTC has introduced an industrial visit programme for school students. The charge will be less than ₹500 for the tour, which includes lunch. The buses would leave for the industrial establishments in the morning and return in the evening. The services of trained teachers will be used to guide the students during the trips. In the next phase, the service will be made extended to college students as well, the Minister said.

Accident in Nattika

The registration certificate of the truck that was involved in a tragic incident at Nattika in Thrissur district in which five people were killed, including two children, would be cancelled apart from the driving license of the driver, said the Minister. The cleaner of the truck was behind the wheels when the bus rammed into a group of people who were sleeping, and he drove the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, the Minister said. The Motor Vehicle Department will strengthen the nighttime inspections on the roads, and steps will be taken to end the practice of sleeping on pavements or roadside.

