KSRTC begins route rationalisation

February 16, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amid the controversies in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the public utility has started implementing route rationalisation in ordinary services as per the direction of the newly assumed Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

By eliminating dead kilometres, which are the distances covered by a bus without passengers, the corporation could save a sum of ₹3,29,831 a day in Thiruvananthapuram district alone, netting a profit of ₹2,85,837.

Soon after the Minister took charge of the corporation, the route rationalisation proposal was put forward in a meeting chaired by the Minister with unit officers of 20 units in five clusters, namely Thiruvananthapuram City, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad and Attingal.

In 20 KSRTC depots in Thiruvananthapuram, the route rationalisation, elimination of dead kilometres , and rearrangement of schedule have yielded good results, said a statement from the office of the Minister here on Thursday.

As many as 10998.40 kilometres is found as dead kilometre only in Thiruvananthapuram. By eliminating so much dead kilometres, the corporation can save 2903.50 litres of diesel here. Apart from that, the cost of spare parts is ₹4 per kilometre. Through this, the public utility will get a profit of ₹43,993, taking a total daily profit to ₹3,29,831 and a monthly profit of ₹98,94,930, said the Minister.

Even when the dead kilometres are avoided, single bus operated routes and bus services operated to hill, tribal, plantation, coastal, and colony areas have not been cancelled. Similarly, route rationalisation will be implemented in all other districts in the coming days, said the Minister.

Expressed unhappiness

Meanwhile, former Transport Minister Antony Raju expressed his unhappiness over the decision to inaugurate the newly purchased double-decker electric buses without informing him.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration of the new electric double-decker buses, he said KSRTC was his child too. The decision to shift the venue of the flagging off of the new buses from Putharikandam Maidanam to Vikas Bhavan deport cannot be seen as an accidental one as the Vikas Bhavan falls in another constituency, the former Minister said. However, he expressed happiness over the delivery of buses, saying that all the electric buses plying in the Thiruvananthapuram city were procured when he was the Minister.

