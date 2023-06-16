KSRTC begins courier and logistics service

June 16, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun courier and logistics service that delivers the consignments anywhere in Kerala and select outside cities in 16 hours. In the first phase, the courier service is available by linking 55 KSRTC depots. Apart from Kerala, courier services will also be available at depots in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tenkasi, Coimbatore and Nagercoil in the initial phase.

The minimum charge is ₹30 for 25 gm parcel within 200 km, while ₹35 is charged for 50 gm parcel, ₹45 for 75 gm, ₹50 for 100 gm, ₹55 for 250 gm, ₹65 for 500 gm and ₹70 per kg. The charge is also fixed by dividing the distance into five slabs – 200 km, 400 km, 600 km, 800 km, and above 800 km.

The consignments to be sent by courier should be produced at the front office of the depots with the correct address. Both the sender and the recipient of the parcel will receive updates as messages. The consignee should reach the respective depot to receive the parcel with a valid identity proof. If the courier is not received within three days, a fine will be charged. The KSRTC courier and logistics service are cheaper and faster than private courier services, said a release from KSRTC here on Thursday.

KSRTC has plans to allot franchises through public-private partnerships. Further, existing courier service companies can also make use of KSRTC’s courier service. The courier service is available round the clock at 15 depots operating in cities and near national highways, while other depots will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.